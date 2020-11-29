SIDELL — Veit Evan Gustin, 91, of Sidell passed away at 4:35 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1929, in Aldenville, Pa., the son of Walter and Anna Mae Wildenstein Gustin. He married Nola Claire Swinford on Nov. 9, 1950, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2012.
Survivors include two sons, Larry (Suzanne) Gustin of Fairmount and Bill (Leisa) Gustin of Holt, Mich.; four grandchildren, Jason (Dara) Gustin, Jamie (Mike) Gensler, Timothy Gustin and Zachary Gustin; four great-grandchildren, Jairus Gustin, Tytus Gustin, Josslyn Gensler and Justice Gensler; and five sisters-in-law, Peggy Swinford of Pekin, Claudine (John) Boen of Oakwood, Aileen Swinford of Jacksonville, Fla., RobbieLyn Swinford of Katy, Texas, and Mary Gustin of Honesdale, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Don Gustin, George Gustin and Clive Gustin; three sisters, Faith Mode, Eleanor Gustin and Dacia Gustin; and one grandson, Christopher Gustin.
Veit was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1948 to 1953. He retired in 1994 from the National Distillers Corporation in Paris. He was a long-standing member of Sidell Baptist Church and the Lions Club. He enjoyed working, gardening and getting on the computer.
Private family services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Craig Roller officiating. Burial in Fairview cemetery, Sidell.
Memorials may be made to Sidell Baptist Church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.