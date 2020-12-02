DENTON, Texas — Velma Loreine Cullison Berryman Harmon, 89, of Denton, Texas, passed away after a long bout with cancer on Nov. 8, 2020, in Denton.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
In lieu of memorials, the family asks that irises, day lilies and dahlias be planted in Velma’s memory.
She was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Turkey Creek Township, McPherson County, Kan., to Elmer Marvin and Ecil Mae (Arthurs) Cullison.
Velma lived most of her life in the Champaign-Urbana area, where she met and married William (Bill) S. Berryman Jr. in Champaign on July 24, 1965. He preceded her in death nine days before their 33rd anniversary in July 1988.
On Oct. 15, 2003, Velma married Ivan L. Harmon of Savoy, where they made a home until his death in October 2007.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Alice. In 1956, she was preceded in death by Michael, an infant son from her first marriage to Ivan Harmon. Her nephew, Gary, preceded her earlier this year. Ivan’s son, Scott, also predeceased her.
Surviving are her brother, Eldon K. Cullison; Ivan’s son, Alan Harmon; and nieces and nephews.
Not having raised children of her own, she was an important and much-loved part of the lives of her nieces (Sheryl and Penny) and nephews (Gary, Dale, Greg, Tom, John and Eric).
She loved to golf and did so with Alice whenever they could get together (and sometimes went to visit so they could get in a few rounds together). An avid gardener (with a true "green thumb"), she always had a garden with plants and flowers growing in the yard and in her home. She shared starts of her prized flowers with family, friends and neighbors, helping everyone to know the right response for the gift from her heart and yard with just the right way to plant them yourself (put it in the dirt, tamp it in and recite to the plant “live or die, see if I care”).
