URBANA — Velma A. Sellers, 90, of Champaign passed away at 12:42 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Velma was born on Nov. 26, 1929, in Peoria, to parents Howard and Madge (Clark) Johnson. She graduated from Old Manual High School in Peoria in 1948. Velma married her husband, Gary Sellers, on June 15, 1952, in Peoria. She was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Peoria, the Red Hats in Champaign and the Home and Community Education group in Champaign. During her career, Velma worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for many years.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlene Barnewolt.
Survivors include her son, Greg Sellers (Ellen Holy) of Champaign; daughter, Linn (Merrill) Kaney of Tennessee; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Deafness Research Foundation and/or the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children.