GIFFORD — Velma L. Wolken, 91, of Gifford went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Saturday (Jan. 16, 2021) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Champaign County, a daughter of John and Amanda (Miller) Bergman. She married Walter H. Wolken on Jan. 12, 1951, in Flatville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2018.
She is survived by a son, Stanley D (Beverly J.) Wolken of Gifford; a daughter, Brenda (Kenny) Self of Rantoul; five grandchildren, Brad (Amanda) Evans and Corey (Jamie) Evans, both of Gifford, Clay (Samantha) Evans of Fisher, Trent (Taylor) Wolken of Thomasboro and Terra (Eddie) Mullins of Urbana; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, a sister and her stepmother, Minnie Bergman.
Velma was a member of the American Lutheran Church where she loved to make quilts for those in need. She worked alongside her family on the farm and was a wonderful cook. She also loved woodworking, canning, gardening, sewing and knitting. Family was important, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held. The public is invited to the graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul is handling arrangements.