RANTOUL — Vera A. (Edington) McCarty, 95, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 29, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Vera was born March 10, 1926, in rural Vigo County, Ind., the daughter of Orla G. and Mae (Menges) Edington. She grew up around Casey and graduated from Casey High School with the Class of 1944. Vera married her sweetheart and best friend, Warren C. McCarty, on May 30, 1947, in Ottawa, Ill. Vera loved her family and life in general. She loved to laugh and always had a story to tell. Grandchildren remember playing dominoes, Uno Attack and Old Maid with her. But her poker face didn’t exist; you always knew when she had the Old Maid. She frequently told her family “I’d rather laugh than cry.”
Vera is survived by her daughter, Deanne (Gary) Rosenbeck of Rantoul; son, W. Dean (Carol) McCarty of South Jordan, Utah; granddaughters, Jennifer Tharp-McCarty of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jessica (John) Marty of Paxton, Shelly (Neal) White of Thomasboro, Sarah (Dusten) Keppner of South Jordan, Anna (Preston) Adamson of Sandy and Rachel (Steve) Sorensen of Layton, Utah; grandsons, Jared (Sharon) McCarty of Layton, Utah, and Joshua (Amanda) McCarty of South Jordan; three stepgrandsons, John (Melissa) Rosenbeck of Paxton, Joshua (Roselle) Rosenbeck of Missouri City, Texas, and Dean Rosenbeck of Rantoul; 21 great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years; parents; brothers, Ernest Edington and Clifford Edington; and sisters, Irma Simpson and Verla Oakley.
The family would like to thank her extended family at Brookstone Estates and the staff at Carle Foundation Hospital for their support and care.
An 11 a.m. graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Roselawn Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign. A one-hour viewing for family and friends will precede at Mt. Hope Mausoleum. Following Warren’s services, a celebration of life will be at noon at Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road. Mittendorf Calvert Funeral Home is handling arrangements.