DeLAND — Vera A. Trimble, 99, of Monticello passed away at 4:10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, Dec. 28, at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, with Bob Lane officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Tatman Village, Monticello; Faith in Action; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Vera was born Dec. 28, 1920, in Shumway, the daughter of Fred Lloyd and Anna Mary (Stoldt) Milligan. She married Wilbur Carson Trimble on Sept. 6, 1953, in Decatur. He passed away Oct. 21, 2001.
Survivors include her son, Stephen C. (Karla) Trimble of Monticello; grandsons, James C. (Megan) Trimble of Rockford, Mich., and Stephen Patrick (Loni) Trimble of White Heath; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lauren, Will and Alicia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Herbert Milligan.
Vera’s two greatest loves were her family and the Lord.
