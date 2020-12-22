Vera Alberta Trimble Dec 22, 2020 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeLAND — Vera Alberta Trimble, 99, of Monticello died at 4:10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at Piatt County Nuring Home, Monticello. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers