SAVOY — Vera M. Beal, 99, of Savoy entered the presence of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, at 1:53 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy. Pastor Ron McDugal will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence, Kan. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Vera was born Oct. 23, 1919, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of William Alfred and Mattie Ruth (Severns) Rich. Vera married James H. Reynolds in 1942. In later life, she married Frederick M. Beal on Oct. 1, 1988, in Oklahoma City, Okla. They were married more than 25 years. He passed away in April 2014.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen J. (Kari) and Stephen Murphy of Champaign; three grandchildren, Sheila R. (Jeff) Williams of Marion, Jeffrey S. Murphy of Urbana and Kristin R. (David Kazak) Murphy of Plainfield; and 10 great-grandchildren, all of Illinois, as wells as many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by three stepchildren, Rick Beal of La Quinta, Calif., Anita Lange of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Joanne Steeples of Hays, Kan. Also surviving are nine stepgrandchildren, Shelly (Doug) Gruenbacher of Quinter, Kan., Shannon (Kris) Hassler of Pomona, Kan., Stacey (Jim) Anstaett of Quinter, Kan., Steve (Sejal) Lange of Castlerock, Colo., Brian (Kristin) Lange of La Costa, Calif., Ryan Beal of Newbury Park, Calif., Layne (Genia) Beal of Denver, Stephanie (Scott) Mussell of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Brandon (Whitney) Beal of Corinth, Miss.; and 20 step-great-grandchildren as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, five sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Vera graduated from Centralia Township High School and attended Brown’s Business College in Centralia.
She was employed for 39 years by Sohio Petroleum Co. in Centralia, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Dallas. She also had worked for the U.S. Navy Department in Washington, D.C.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling in the United States and other countries.
Vera was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hays, Kan. Upon moving to Savoy, she attended First Baptist Church of Champaign before becoming ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Focus on the Family.
