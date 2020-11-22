CHAMPAIGN-URBANA — Vera Eileen (Holden) (Sperry) Capan, 101, of Champaign-Urbana died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) in Urbana. Vera’s passing resulted from complications of COVID-19.
Vera was born to Charles Edward Holden (1893-1962) and Harriett Elizabeth (Day) (1896-1966) on June 18, 1919, in Champaign. She was the eldest of five. A 1936 graduate of Champaign High School, Vera held many jobs before, during and after the war, including sewing gloves for the Illinois Glove Co., secretarial assignments and even opening her own drapery shop.
Vera’s husband, Mathew “Matt” John Capan (1918-1990), served in the Army from 1941-1945. They were married in New Hanover, N.C., on Aug. 2, 1941, and were blessed with one son, Roger, a 1968 Olympian speedskater.
A devout Christian, Vera was known for her hand-crafted crocheted, knitted and sewn crosses, hearts, bookmarks and “Mug Rugs.” These gifts were placed on many dinner trays and tucked in many Easter baskets over the years. Her “Mug Rugs” were even issued to a California College Association.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vera was predeceased by her son, Roger James (1945-2013); mother of her grandchildren, Edith Ann (Johnson) Miller (1955-2004); stepfather, Charles William Sperry (1891-1974); brothers, Charles Edward “Sonny” Jr. (1921-2005) and Herbert Edward (1922-2019); and sisters, Stella May (Holder) (1924-1987) and Juanita Jean (1926-1928).
Also predeceasing her were her nephew, Terry Gray Holder (1947-2016), and great-grandnephew, Liam Holder (2012).
Survivors include her grandchildren, Scott (Yvonne) Capan of North Carolina and Amiee (John) Pellettiere of New York; great-grandchildren, Sean and Sydney Capan and Hannah and Santo Pellettiere; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Capan of Alabama.
Vera also leaves behind nieces, nephews, grandnephews and nieces, great-grandnephews and -nieces, several cousins and extended family members.
The family wishes to thank Vera’s many friends, neighbors and spiritual brethren. You are not forgotten. We cannot begin to name each and every one of you, but you are the ones who visited her, brought meals, took her to church, shopping or to the hair salon, prayed with her and for her and did so with pure love. Not to be forgotten are the angels who cared for her at Prairie Winds and those who were with her and held her hand when we could not during her final days at Carle Foundation Hospital. Thank-you.
Vera will rest in eternity in Mount Hope Cemetery, but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment is private. Owens Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.