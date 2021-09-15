URBANA — Baptized into the hope of Christ resurrection.
Vera Faye Avery Capps (nee Fortune).
Dear daughter of the late June and Margorie Fortune of Illinois.
Loving mother of Walter Eugene (Anne) Avery Jr. of Elmwood, Craig Thomas (Kelly) Avery of Urbana, Eugenia Rosanne Nicholson of St. Louis and Rhonda Lynn (David) Avery of Clyde, Ohio.
Cherished grandmother of Walter Avery, David Avery, Chrystal Avery, Amanda Avery, Stephanie Brittor, Tera Wilkes, Brock Nicholson, Samantha Avery, Angel Rankin, Ryan Avery, Tiffany Ford, Ed Christy, Brent Nicholson, Lee Christy and Billie Jean Herrmann; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Dear sister of the late Myron Fortune and Vena Donaldson.
Vera was a mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Vera spent her whole life playing the piano and singing for church services, weddings, funerals and just for fun.
She was a foster parent, worked for Urban League, EEOC and was a nutritionist for the University of Illinois Extension Program. Most recently, she acted as a caregiver for many of her beloved friends.
Vera was a member of various churches throughout central Illinois and Alabama and an active member of AARP.
There will be a visitation Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to almosthomestl.org.