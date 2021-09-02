MONTICELLO — Vera Ilene Sparks, 96, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Bement Township Cemetery. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bement United Methodist Church or the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Vera (who was called Ilene until she entered the nursing home) was born on Oct. 27, 1924, in Meacham, a daughter of Arthur Ervin and Nellie Rose (Courson) Mulvaney. She married Morris Sparks on May 6, 1950, in Bement, and he passed away on July 3, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon (Arno Lee) Tipsword of Monticello and Patricia (James) Helm of Macon, Mo. Also surviving are six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Sandy Boyer, who passed away Sept. 29, 2018.
Vera was a homemaker until moving into the Piatt County Nursing Home with her husband in March 2012. She was a member of Bement United Methodist Church. While at home, Vera and Morris enjoyed eating out with family and friends and always had a summer garden to share with family and neighbors. To pass the time, Vera enjoyed crocheting afghans, doing word-search puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and spending time with family. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care given by Dr. James Manint and the Piatt County Nursing Home staff for the last nine years of Vera's life.
