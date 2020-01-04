RANTOUL — Vera Marie Little, 96, of Rantoul died on New Year’s Day after a short illness.
She was born in Chenoa, the third of seven children to Clarence and Lorena Ellis, on Sept. 9, 1923. They owned The Archway restaurant in Thomasboro, where she worked as a waitress growing up.
She attended Rantoul Township High School and freshman year met Alice Ellis — her best friend (and later sister-in-law) for 82 years. She was a cheerleader with a crush on basketball player Byron Little, which she showed him by blowing pepper in his eye during home economics class. The high school sweethearts married on Oct. 3, 1943.
Vera served 40 years in the civil service. She began her career in Washington, D.C., in 1941 as a secretary in the Department of the Navy offices in the Pentagon and transferred with the department to Cleveland when the war overcrowded Washington.
After her marriage, she worked at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, where Byron was stationed with the Army Air Corps. When he was deployed to Hawaii, she transferred to Chanute Field.
She worked at Chanute for the next 38 years and spent the latter part of her career as the secretary to various center commanders. Her final commander was Gen. Norma Brown, one of the first female two-star generals in the Air Force. Vera and Gen. Brown retired together in 1982, and she received a flyover ceremony in recognition of her service.
The Littles raised three children in Rantoul, and their basement was the central meeting point for their extended families. They owned a boat for nearly 50 years and spent their summers and much of their retirement boating and water skiing in several lakes throughout the Midwest.
She was an active member of the Rantoul Historical Society and an avid golfer until age 88.
She was married for 64 years until Byron’s death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Judy Cooper, and six siblings.
She lived her life to the fullest until the time of her passing and touched many lives over the years. She will be remembered for her impeccable manicures, sparkling clean house, laughing until she cried and her impressive puzzle skills.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Mary) Little; daughter, Debbie (Butch) Arnold; son-in-law, Grant (Karen) Cooper; sisters-in-law, Alice Ellis, Mary Kay Ellis, Betty Little and Lila Shields; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.
Donations can be made to the Rantoul Historical Society or United Methodist Church, Rantoul.