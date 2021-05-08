DANVILLE — Vera P. Carico, 97, of Crest Hill, formerly of Danville, died Thursday (May 6, 2021) at Willow Falls Senior Living.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Kiley Garrison will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.