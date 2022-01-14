CHAMPAIGN — Vera Mae Williams, former school teacher at Flossie Wiley Elementary School in Urbana, fell asleep in death on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the age of 71.
She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a regular full-time pioneer minister in the Champaign West Congregation for nearly 42 years.
Vera was born in Panama City, Fla. After graduating from Tuskegee Institute with a master’s degree in early childhood education in 1973, she moved to Bloomington and later to Champaign. Vera’s late husband, Benny Williams Sr., a 1952 graduate of Champaign Junior High School, preceded her in death on July 21, 2019.
Vera is survived by seven sisters in Texas and Florida.
A memorial for Vera will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.