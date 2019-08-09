URBANA — Verarose Blackford, 93, of Urbana, and formerly of Martinsville, Ind., passed away at 5:57 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug.10, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the funeral (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) at the funeral home on Saturday.
Verarose was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Jewett, a daughter of John and Dulcie (Berwen) Ingram.
Survivors include a nephew, Jim (Judy) Taylor of Urbana, as well as several other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Lila and Grace, and a brother, John Ingram.
Verarose graduated from Stewartson High School and worked as a secretary for the Illinois Crop Improvement Association for 43 years. She was a past member of the Webber Street Christian Church and a life member of the Urbana VFW Ladies Auxiliary 630.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.