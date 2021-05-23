URBANA — On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Verica Marcovich née Tosic passed away at home. She was 95 years old.
Originally from Serbia, she emigrated with her husband and young son to Merida, Venezuela, and also lived in Cambridge, England, before eventually settling in Urbana. Verica was a dedicated and loving wife to her husband, Miroslav, who taught classics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he served as department head from 1973 to 1977, and mother to Dragoslav, who was a chief chemist at the EPA in Pensacola, Fla., for 25 years.
Verica was known for hosting elaborate dinner parties for friends and her husband’s colleagues. She had many hobbies, of which needlepoint, gardening and baking were only a few. Verica had many friends from all over the world and was active in several social clubs. She adopted many dogs over her lifetime, and each one was spoiled and cherished!
In her late years, Verica suffered from osteoarthritis, which made it difficult to see her friends, whom she missed greatly. Verica’s indomitable spirit and her generosity will be missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by her niece, Emilia Tosic-DiSanto and husband Charles J. DiSanto; great-nieces, Lucy and Sophie DiSanto; cousin once-removed, Bozidar Purtic and his family; and godson, Petar Miljkovic, and his sister, Kristina, and their parents, Dragan and Tanja Miljkovic, all of whom were devoted until the end.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Verica’s neighbors, Pat and John Jordan and Nancy and Knut Bauer, who acted as guardian angels, especially in these last difficult years.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local animal shelter would be appreciated.