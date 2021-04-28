HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Verle Keith Wessel, 77, of Homewood, Ala., devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher and counselor, died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
An Illinois native and longtime resident of Urbana, Verle was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Princeton, to Irving and Dorothy Wessel. He married Linda Helm on April 3, 1971, in Deerfield. He and Linda renewed their commitment to one another in celebration of their 50h anniversary.
Though totally blind from age 4, Verle never let his disability get in the way. After graduating from the Illinois School of the Visually Impaired, he received a bachelor of science in secondary education (1967) and a master of education (1969), both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
He then devoted his 34-year career with the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services to helping other visually-impaired individuals as rehab teacher, counselor and, eventually, his bureau's assistive technology specialist. He served on a Braille Authority of North America committee that produced the 1994 revision to the American Braille Code.
He served in many roles on the board of the Illinois Council of the Blind and was active with the American Council of the Blind. He received numerous awards and recognitions for his service to the blind community and was an inspiration to everyone he met.
Though passionate about his work, Verle was even more committed to his family. He loved spending time with his wife and son and, later, with his two grandsons. After the birth of his first grandson, he and Linda moved to Alabama to be close to his son's family.
He loved traveling, reading, music, the Fighting Illini and the Chicago White Sox. He was known for his humility, warmth and compassion, but he will be most remembered for his sense of humor.
Verle was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jean Scott and Carol Rocke.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Keith (Sarah); two grandsons, George and Benjamin; and brother, Norman (Mary).
Memorial gifts for Verle can be made to the Illinois Council of the Blind or Savoy United Methodist Church.