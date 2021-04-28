Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.