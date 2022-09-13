MONTICELLO — It is with great sadness that the family of Verlin Elmer Burton, 70, announces his passing on Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022).
Verlin was born to Warren and Leva Burton on July 17, 1952.
He will be lovingly remembered by his companion and best friend, Shirley Houser; sons, William (Jackee) Burton and Bryan Burton; siblings, Essel Burton, Charlene Bailey and Waylon Burton; and grandchildren, Kourtney, Chloe, Josh, Cody and Kaitlin Burton.
He is reuniting with his parents and his brother, Bobby, in heaven.
Verlin served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Ring Container Technologies in 2016 after 30 years of service.
Verlin was a good Christian man. He loved playing horseshoes, listening to music, people-watching and just being with Shirley. He also really loved trains.
Those who would like to make a memorial donation may do so to the Monticello Railway Museum in Verlin's name.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.