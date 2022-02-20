NORMAL — Verna (Chris) F. Brown, 80, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) in Normal.
Verna was born Sept. 1, 1941, to John and Helen (Lewis) O’Daniel, in Bloomington. She married Roy Brown Jr., who preceded her in death.
Verna is survived by her daughters, Brenda Carlos (Toby III) of Normal, Karen (Avon) Cook of Decatur, Brenda Merrifield of Springfield and Alicia Brown of Champaign; son, Roy (Natesha) Brown III of Southfield, Mich.; brother, Myron O’Daniel (Susan) of Heyworth; sister, Nancy Watkins (Charles) Shobonier; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Rosemary Newby of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sheryl Howell of Rantoul; and a brother, William O’Daniel (Rosemary) of Galesburg.
Verna was employed as a bus ticket agent for 36 years, working in Champaign for Illini Swallow, Burlington Trailways and Greyhound, retiring at the age of 76 (2018).
Cremation rites were accorded. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
