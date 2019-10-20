GIBSON CITY — Verna L. DeArmond, 90, of Gibson City passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her loving family at her side.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Gibson City, with Pastor Dennis Nortin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at a later date in Plainview Cemetery, Plainview, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church, Gibson City.
Verna was born June 20, 1929, in Plainview, a daughter of Sam B. and Verna Cooper Moore. She married Jesse Wayne DeArmond on June 8, 1948, in Levelland, Texas. They were married for 47 years; he passed away June 22, 1996.
She was a loving mother to her children, Sherry DeArmond of Gibson City and Gary Don (Patricia) DeArmond of Douglasville, Ga.; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Margaret Robbins of Dallas, and brother, Lyndell (Donna) Moore of Amarillo, Texas.
She was preceded in death by a son, Bruce, and brother, William.
Verna moved to Gibson City in 2000 to be closer to her daughter. While in Texas, she was the owner of “The Used Bookstore” in Plainview. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
