CHAMPAIGN — Verna Louise Finder, 97, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2022) with her family by her side.
She was born July 25, 1925, at Burnham Hospital in Champaign. Verna was known for her generosity and sense of humor. You laughed with her and sometimes at her, especially at the creatively convoluted ways she expressed herself. As someone once said, “Don’t listen to what she says, listen to what she means.”
Verna was diligent, organized and hardworking — that person who goes into the office during a blizzard. After graduating from Champaign High School in 1943, Verna first worked at the Central Loan Company in Champaign, then enjoyed a long and happy career at the University of Illinois. She retired in 1985 as the executive assistant to the dean of the College of Engineering.
Retirement gave Verna 37 years to do what she wanted, which included lots of travel — vacationing out west with her brother and her sister-in-law, visiting her cousin in Florida and touring Ireland with a dear friend.
Verna is survived by her brother, Earl Finder of Urbana; nieces, Nancy Finder Lockmiller (John) of Champaign and Jane Finder Doman (Tom) of Carmel, Ind.; and great-nieces, Sarah Lockmiller (George Rix) of Champaign, Emma Lockmiller of Chicago and Katie Doman (Macauley Gibbons) of New York City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie (Hurst) Finder; and sister-in-law, Martha (Irwin) Finder.
Verna was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign, where she sang in the choir for many years. She often regaled her family at Christmas with her own comically hearty rendition of the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. In fact, her last wishes state that she’d like it played at the end of her memorial service, “if the family is not too embarrassed.”
If you would like to honor Verna’s memory, please consider a donation to Transitions Care of Champaign, St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Champaign or the Champaign Urbana Theater Company (CUTC).
Private services will be held by the family.