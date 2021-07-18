CANTON, Ga. — The family of Verna Lou Hopper, 92, of Canton, Ga., is saddened to announce her passing in the very early morning hours Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Lou was born on Aug. 29, 1928, in Mattoon, the daughter of Joe E. Jones and Sarah Bertha (Biggs) Jones. She married Donald Harvey Murdock on May 5, 1945. Together they had four children. Don preceded her in death August 1960. Lou then married Lindsay “Hopp” A. Hopper Jr. on July 10, 1961. Together they had one child. Hopp preceded Lou in death in April 1995.
Lou is survived by her children, Bob (Beth) Murdock, Jack (Barb) Murdock, Pam (Tom) Murdock Bohlen and Julie (Brian) Hopper Nelson; 18 grandchildren; more than 30 great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lou’s eldest son, Jerry Murdock, preceded her in death in April 2021. Cathy Murdock, wife of Jerry, survives. Joan (Jones) Bamert, younger sister of Lou, preceded her in death in June 1974.
Lou was employed by General Electric in Mattoon for several years. In 1987, and after 15 years of employment, Lou retired from Kraft Foods as a lab analyst, in Champaign. Together, Lou and Hopp retired to Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., until his death.
We are going to miss her kind heart and her willingness to always lend a helping hand.
We love you, Mommy, “always and forever.”
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Janesville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the AMDF in support of macular degeneration research and education, macular.org.