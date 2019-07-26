MONTICELLO — Verner W. "Vern" Falk, 82, of Monticello passed away at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Vern was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Ogema, Wis., the son of Einer and Vanja (Danielson) Falk. He married Marjorie L. Clark on Oct. 4, 1958, in Ogema, Wis.
Vern is survived by his wife, Marge Falk of Monticello; son, Ron Falk (Brenda) of Monticello; daughters, Nancy Manthis (Ken) of Coon Rapids, Minn., Karen Hardimon (Frank) of White Heath and Susie Janis (Bob) of White Heath; grandchildren, Andrew Falk (Viri), Kristin Cothren (Josh), Thomas Manthis, Joey Manthis, William Manthis, Jennifer Poling (Brett), Jason Hardimon, Shelby Hardimon, Kelsey Hill (Charlie), Katie Hunt (Cole) and Emily Janis (fiance Drew Pfiester); and great-grandchildren, Kohen, Drake, Elinor, Harper, Charlotte and Hadley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Vern retired as vice president of trade and commodities from Archer Daniels Midland and served on the board of directors at the First State Bank of Monticello for 30 years. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Monticello and the Monticello Golf Club.
Vern enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling and Illini sports, and was a huge Cubs fan.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 26, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church of Monticello. Funeral service will follow at noon Friday, July 26, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church of Monticello. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, Multiple Sclerosis, Christ Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.