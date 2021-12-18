CHAMPAIGN — Vernie G. Weatherford, 89, of Champaign passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2021).
Vernie was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of Delmar and Gladis Daoust. Vernie married Delano Weatherford on Dec. 17, 1956, in Elkview, W.Va. Del and Vernie met on Dec. 10, when Del accompanied a fellow marine to West Virginia to visit the other marine’s fiancé. Del proposed to Vernie on their first date. The leave ended the next day, and he returned to his base in Georgia. Del returned the following weekend, and they married at the Kanawha County Courthouse in West Virginia.
Vernie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise D’Urso (David) of Champaign; son, Perry (Mary) Weatherford of Rockford; four grandchildren, Jamie D’Urso (Zach Long), Joel D’Urso (Abi Razo), Krissie D’Urso and Sarah Winter (Ryan); and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Savannah Winter.
Vernie was a homemaker who loved to cook, sew and read. She adored her grandchildren and being a “Mawmaw.” She had an inquisitive mind and loved to learn about history and how things worked. She and Del opened their home to their children’s friends and made them feel welcome and loved.
She will be greatly missed by her family. The family will celebrate her life privately at her request.
