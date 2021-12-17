Vernie Weatherford Dec 17, 2021 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Vernie Weatherford, 89, died at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos