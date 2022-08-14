RANTOUL — Vernon “Pete” George Buenting, 86, of Rantoul, formerly of Gifford, went to be with the Lord on the Thursday morning (Aug. 11, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 Tuesday morning at the American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Burial will follow at Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at American Lutheran Church.
Pete was born on May 20, 1936, to George and Ella (Emkes) Buenting. He married Rita Clementz on Feb. 20, 1957, at the American Lutheran Church. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Gary (Linda) Buenting of Decatur, Jeff (Marcetti) Buenting of Gifford and Ken (Julie) Buenting of Champaign; five grandchildren, Danielle (Joe) Lammert, Elizabeth (Joey) Rotz, Hannah (Aaron) Batchelder, Kailey (Jacob) Blasingame and Conner (Emily) Buenting; and two great-grandchildren, Lillian Grace and Zoey Marie Rotz.
He was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.
Pete was a graduate of Rantoul High School. He was a member of the Gifford Lions Club. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church and served on the church council and faithfully attended Bible studies.
He was a member of the Grasshopper traveling golf club.
He began working at the University of Illinois as a grounds keeper and retired in 1996 as a construction foreman. After retirement, he worked at Rogers Chevrolet. He enjoyed trains, woodworking, supporting the Cubs and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was soft-spoken with a quick wit.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church.