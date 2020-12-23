BONDVILLE — Vernon Lee Castor, 76, passed away Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) in Sebring, Fla.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Bondville, to Russell Vernon Castor and Darline Marie (Reynolds) Castor. He had been a seasonal resident of Sebring for 20 years, coming from White Heath. Vernon was of the Methodist faith. He worked as an operator for the water company. He enjoyed fishing and loved working in the yard.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene; children, Dena Clifton (Tim) of Illinois and Jeanna Stewart (John ) of Illinois; and sister, Denise Steppig of Florida.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Bryce Stewart, Brooke Parker, Paige Albrecht and Lake Clifton; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Castor.
Arrangements were entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.