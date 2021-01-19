RANTOUL — Vernon “Vernie” Lee Ehler passed away peacefully on Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021) at home in Rantoul, surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old.
The youngest of five children, Vernon was born in Urbana to John and Tida (Duitsman) Ehler on Nov. 12, 1933. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1951, where he excelled at baseball and football. It was here that Vernon would meet the love of his life, Kay, whom he married shortly after her graduation in 1953. Drafted by the Army in 1956, Vernon and Kay would continue their adventure in Germany, where they spent two years before returning back to the Rantoul area. Upon his return, Vernon began his life’s work as a farmer, primarily with Seeber Farms for over 60 harvests.
Above all of Vernon’s accomplishments, he was best known for his devotion to God, his family, his relatives and his friends. There was nothing in life that made him happier than taking his family out to dinner or ensuring he had plenty of quarters for the children to play pool during the annual family vacation to Chetek, Wis. He was a man of faith, every Sunday he could be found at American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, where he was a member for over 50 years. Vernon was a kind, generous, hard-working man whose spirit will continue to live on with his family and community for years to come. His was truly a life well lived that is worth celebrating.
Vernon leaves behind his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 67 years, Kay (Sparks) Ehler. In addition to his wife, Vernon is survived by his son, Dane (Lisa) Ehler, and daughter, Danette (Dave) Higinbotham; six grandchildren, who absolutely adored him; and three great-grandchildren.
Vernon was predeceased by his daughter, Dana Buerkett; son-in-law, Jon Buerkett; granddaughter, Morgan Buerkett; brothers, Roy and Ray Ehler; and sisters, Irene Franzen and Nora Dabney.
In addition, his family would like to thank Vicki and Carol for their loving care, making sure he was comfortable in the final chapter of his life.
Vernon will be laid to rest alongside his loving parents in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro, at a private ceremony. In his honor, his family asks that you take a moment out of your day to put a smile on someone’s face and lend a helping hand, just as he would have done. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.