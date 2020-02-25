DANVILLE — Vernon Smiley Jr., 95, of Danville passed away on Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Danville Veterans Affairs Iliana Health Care System.
He was born on July 13, 1924, in Jamaica, Ill., the son of Vernon Sr. and Bessie (McMillan) Smiley. He married Nina Lee Green, who preceded him in death.
Vernon will be deeply missed by his children, Judy (Mike) Brnicky of Griffith, Ind., Phyllis Bachus of Nashville, Tenn., and John (Sheila) Smiley of Danville; grandchildren, Brock Brnicky, Blair (Trish) Brnicky, Dustin (Mandy) Claypool, Zachary (Renee) Claypool, JoAnn (Norman) Berry and Parker Claypool; and great-grandchildren, Allie, Isaac, Cailynn, Ryley and Emmett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings, Robert Smiley, Roger Smiley, Lillis “Ilene” Thompson and Beverly Zimmerman.
He served in the U.S. Army. After he returned home from service, he worked at Producers Dairy for 16 years as a lab and field technician. He later worked as a salesman for Delstorm Aluminum and Voorhees Lumber before retiring in 1999.
Vernon was a member of the Anchor Masonic Lodge 980 of Danville, where he and Nina received the Matron and Patron Award in 1974. He was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Danville. He enjoyed collecting cars and doing odd jobs.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the VA for all the loving care Vernon received.
A celebration of Vernon’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Ann Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made in Vernon’s name to the Palliative Care Center at the Danville VA. Please join Vernon’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.