RANTOUL — Veronica Joy Denius went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday (March 18, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Veronica was born March 19, 1935, to Clifford and Anna Anspach of Montevideo, M.N.
She married Ronald C. Denius on March 25, 1956.
She is survived by her six daughters and three sons, Kris Denius, Lisa (Ron) Powell, Scot (Renee) Denius, Gwen Elliott, Paul (Angie) Denius, Hope Jenema, Anna (Ken) Kupferschmid, Jeny (Brian) Willfong and Joel Denius. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She served in the Air Force at a young age, where she met her husband and forsook a career to raise her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Our mother was a saint who unashamedly carried the torch of Godly faith until she was received into her savior’s arms. The torch was living right in the eyes of God, and the flame was sharing the Gospel with everyone. She carried this torch faithfully. “Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to Thru the Bible Radio.