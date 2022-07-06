LUDLOW — Veronica “Vicky” Sue Kirk, 74, of Ludlow passed away early Sunday morning (July 3, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Ludlow Cemetery, Ludlow. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She was born July 4, 1947, in Urbana, a daughter of Ronald and Nancy (Todd) Mullvain. She married James Kirk on July 29, 1967, in Ludlow. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2014.
She is survived by two children, Allan (Tina Cornwell) Kirk of Ludlow and Marcy (Greg Hammel) Kirk of Thomasboro; and two sisters, Mary Davis of Mahomet and Margaret Gudgel of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Glenn Bermingham and Ronnie Mullvain.
Vicky attended Central High School, Champaign. She then attended beauty school and was a licensed beautician for several years. She raised her children then worked at the Rantoul Walmart and Rantoul Products. She loved recipes and cooking new wonders, tending flowers in her garden and especially loved her faithful companion, Rufus.