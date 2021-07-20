MONTICELLO — Veronica Agnes (Rowley) Ostdiek, 86, of Monticello passed away at 9:44 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Veronica was born on Jan. 21, 1935, in Wood River, Neb., the daughter of Charles Leo and Mary Ann (Caveny) Rowley. She married Marion Alphonse Ostdiek on Aug. 11, 1956, in Wood River. He passed away on July 17, 2020.
Veronica is survived by her son, Paul (Karen) Ostdiek of Ellicott City, Md.; daughters, Susan (Jeff) Sparks of Anchorage, Alaska, Ann (Paul) Goetz of Grand Island, Neb., and Mary (Mike) Cecava of Monticello; grandchildren, Peter Cecava, Stephanie (Shawn) Scott, Andrew (Marie) Cecava, Kathryn (Stephen Morrison) Sparks, John (Ashley) Sparks, Jennifer Sparks, Jane Ostdiek, Deborah Ostdiek and David (Jamie) Ostdiek; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Elizabeth Rowley; and brother, Bernard Rowley.
Veronica dedicated her life to family and faith. Wherever she traveled, and whatever challenges she faced, family and faith were constant. An avid traveler, “Roni” lived in Panama, Thailand and the North, South, East, West and Midwest regions of the United States. She taught English and drama, worked as a librarian and volunteered for the church, civic organizations, as well as the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. As the wife of a military commander, Veronica also had many important duties related to the well-being of young airmen and their families. Ancillary work also included party planner, counselor, editor, publisher, manager and supervisor. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, reading and solving crossword puzzles. Veronica’s spirit defined her. Her high school yearbook characterized her well: “Veronica reminds us of Lincoln ... He never gave in, and he never gave up/And neither, by gosh, will she.”
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello.
Veronica will be interned with her husband, Marion, at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wright funeral home.com.