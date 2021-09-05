Vicki Hamilton Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUSCOLA — Vicki Hamilton died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.Funeral services were held Aug. 10. Interment followed in Roark Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 251, 209 E. Locust St., Lafayette, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos