DANVILLE — After five years of battling cancer, Vicki L. Haugen went to be with her Lord and alongside her mother and father, Cleta and Melvin Taylor.
Vicki passed peacefully holding her husband Wayne’s hand just after 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020). Along with Wayne, surviving family members include her stepdaughter, Diana Stewart-Jewsbury; Diana’s twin daughters, Claire and Nora; as well as Diana’s husband, Eric Jewsbury. Vicki loved her nieces, Claire and Nora, and held a special place in her heart for Diana. Vicki opened the world to Diana and Diana’s learning of theater, arts and travel.
As a native of Danville, Vicki dedicated 38 years of her life in support of the growth of Vermilion County. Vicki has received too many awards to list both on a local and national basis for her expertise in workforce and economic development. Most cherished, perhaps, is her recognition by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C. Vicki’s work on workforce development led to the chamber using her techniques as their methodology template nationwide.
Those who knew Vicki sensed her fortitude no matter the business challenge. As her days began to fade, Vicki had one last personal objective, and that was to get her feet back in the sand in Maui where she and Wayne married. Once again, she achieved her objective and put her feet in the sand on Jan. 20, 2020, at 3:17 p.m.
The remainder of Vicki’s stay in Maui was difficult, but, like in her professional business life, Vicki persevered and came home to fill out the remainder of her days in her home on Feb. 9, 2020. She simply wanted to be home to fulfill one more objective, and she did this so gracefully, as was the case when she first came into our world.
Services will be private and by invitation only. It is requested that all donations be made to the OSF Cancer Center Foundation. Lastly, a special thanks goes out to Dr. Labayog, who allowed Vicki to be with us for 4.5 years more than expected.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please join Vicki’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.