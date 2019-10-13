ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Vicki Lynn Toews, 64, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Champaign, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Surviving are her husband, Victor; son, Christopher Toews; daughter, Kimberly Hazelwood; granddaughters, Addie Hazelwood and Evie Hazelwood; sister, Donna Gossett (Jay); stepbrother, John Hanes (Kathy); sisters-in-law, Tena Toews and Annette Price; and brother-in-law, Randy Toews.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.
The good Lord got a truly fabulous and caring person. She fought hard for 2 1/2 years with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and never complained, even after going through 48 chemotherapy treatments. She was a real trouper.