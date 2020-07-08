KEMP — Vickie Lee Baumann, 68, of Kemp passed away at 10:42 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St. in Arcola, officiated by Bill Fulton. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home. We will be observing all social distancing guidelines and a mask would be appreciated. To view the full obituary, please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 88 of Arcola or the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis.