PHILO — Vickie Mae Collins, 63, of Philo died at 6:06 a.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Terry Cooper will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Vickie was born May 3, 1956, a daughter of Paul Edward and Leona Mae (Stinde) Sigler. She married Randy Dale Collins on Dec. 31, 1976, in Farmer City.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; a sister, Kathy Hickman of Gridley; and brothers, Steve Sigler (Lila) of Pleasant Plains, Wis., Ron Sigler (Debbie) of Farmer City and Randy Sigler of Villa Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Dawn Rene Collins.
Vickie attended schools in Farmer City and Mansfield. She was a medical assistant at McKinley Health Center at the University of Illinois for 30 years and a member of Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Church, Paxton.
