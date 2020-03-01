SADORUS — Vickie L. Goodling, 68, of Sadorus passed away at 6:27 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Vickie was born June 12, 1951, in Urbana, the daughter of Dale and Delores (Shepard) Goodling.
Vickie is survived by her sons, Chris McCarty (Gidget) of Sadorus, Steve Shipley (Sally) of Champaign and Charles Mandrell (Sami) of Tolono; brothers, Gary Goodling (Tammy) of Champaign and Rodney Goodling (Penny) of Sadorus; sister, Pam Wimmer (Dan) of Urbana; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, David Goodling and Mark Goodling.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Donations can be made to Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.