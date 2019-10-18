ST. JOSEPH — On Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019), Vickie Lynn (Dodds) Harshbarger passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family. She was 59.
Over the past two years, Vickie experienced myriad health issues, which she faced with strength, tenacity and her ever-present optimistic grin. She overcame obstacles which would cripple the strongest person, yet remained humble, sweet and kind to everyone around her.
Vickie began her journey on Jan. 3, 1960, in Harvey. Her family moved to Champaign in 1963, when her father, the late Bernard Dodds, began graduate school. The family moved to Urbana in 1967, where she began attending second grade at Thomas Paine Elementary School — and met her future husband Carl.
Vickie was a member of the first class to complete all three years at the new Brookens Junior High School, and she graduated from Urbana High School in 1978. Following family legacy, she attended the University of Illinois and was a member of the Tri Sigma sorority. She graduated in 1982, with a degree in Human Resources and Family Studies.
After college, Vickie began a career in mortgage lending. She married Carl on Sept. 30, 1995, in Champaign. She retired in 2012 from Busey Bank where she was a mortgage software administrator.
Vickie’s greatest passion was her family, which includes husband Carl, their two girls, Mikayla and Mariska, and their dog, Rocky. She also leaves behind her mother, Bonnie Elmer of Champaign; sister, Cindy Dodds of Urbana; stepbrothers, Rob and Mike Elmer; and stepsister, Paula Arroyo.
She loved DIY projects, and their St. Joseph home is filled with the beautiful items she created. She also loved to give gifts to her family and friends.
Vickie was a quietly courageous, strong, beautiful woman who will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
There will be a private burial ceremony on Friday. A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with Pastor Hank Sanford officiating. The family will greet friends following the service from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of American or the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered online at www.morganmemorialhome.com.