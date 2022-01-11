Listen to this article

MONTICELLO — Vickie Lynn Lyons, 70, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, died at 3:10 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement.

