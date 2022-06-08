CHAMPAIGN — Victor Williams (Bill) Bickers passed away peacefully at home Saturday afternoon (June 4, 2022).
Barbara (Bledsaw) Bickers, the love of Bill’s life, preceded him in death on July 25, 2018. These high school sweethearts built a beautiful family in their nearly 65 years together. We find comfort in knowing that Bill has joined the love of his life in a better place.
Bill leaves three children and one son-in-law, Michaell D. Bickers of Florida, Katrina (Tina) and Guy Roberts of Mahomet and Trevis J. Bickers, also of Mahomet. Bill also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, whom his world literally revolved around, Matthew Roberts (Stefanie) of Somonauk, Victoria Rosenbecker (Kurt) of Bradenton, Fla., Nicholas Roberts (Alexis) of Fisher, Kevin Roberts (Kat) of Mahomet, Jordan Roberts of Mahomet, Daunte Roberts (fiancé Stephanie) serving in the U.S. Army, Daniel Hayley Bickers of Utah and Nathan Bickers of Champaign. Bill also leaves behind his most treasured blessings, his 10 great-grandchildren, Grayce and Eirika (Kevin and Kat), Kingston and Theodore (Tori and Kurt), Jamison, Ainsley and Kinsley (Matthew and Stef), Skylar and Taylor (Josh) and August (Hayley).
Bill’s family was everything to him! Bill grew up in Urbana graduating from Urbana High School in the Class of 1956. He worked as a service station owner and mechanic most of his life, and many would attest that he was the best! He raced go-karts, was a fisherman, bowler, hunter, and he shot trap. Bill loved his hobbies, and in most of them, he rose to the top. That was Bill Bickers, whatever he chose to do, there was only one way to do it — the right way, giving 120 percent. Bill was all in, all of the time. That is how he did life every day. To his family, Bill was always bigger than life, always there for us, making our life count, because we counted to him. Bill Bickers, a life well lived until he went home to be with his sweetheart!
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Faith Baptist Church, 4601 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61822. Pastor Bob Hassel will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to Family First Advocacy or an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.