MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Victor Butler, 52, of Milwaukee, Wis., formerly of Champaign, was born Jan. 31, 1967, to Bessie Butler and Richard Ross.
Victor leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Bessie Butler; several siblings, Jennifer Butler, Richard Butler, Ray Butler and Rickey Butler; an aunt, Ollie Butler; and several other relatives and friends.
Victor attended Urbana High School, and one of his favorite pastimes was roller skating at Skateland.
Victor departed this life Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 3:22 p.m. in Milwaukee.
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, assisted his family with arrangements.