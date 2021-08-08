URBANA — Victor Isaiah Jamal Hunt was born in Seattle on April 23, 1997, to his loving parents, Victor D. Hunt and Sonya N. Green-Caston.
On Friday, July 30, 2021, he passed this life into eternal glory.
Isaiah was raised in Urbana, where he attended Urbana schools and received his GED in 2015.
Isaiah, also know as Zae, was a serious baby until he learned to talk, and at that point, he never stopped talking. Isaiah was raised with three brothers, and although he was not the youngest, he was definitely the baby bird of our family.
Isaiah was fearless, goofy and very competitive. If you ask him, he would tell you that he was the “best of the best” at anything. To him, even when he was losing, he was winning.
Isaiah loved traveling, watching sports and gambling. He would light up any room with his smile.
He enjoyed being with his family and friends who became family to him. Isaiah really loved his two sons and wanted nothing more than to be a good dad to them.
Isaiah leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Victor Hunt and Sonya Green-Caston (Melvin Caston); the love of his life, Domonique Utley; his children, Ah’Zir and Ah’Zaedyn Hunt; two stepsons, Ah’Mir Eiermann and Ah’ Kim Manning; three brothers, Mark Brown (Nikki Bright), Marshaun Brown and Sundav Pettigrew-Green; one sister, Paradise Jamal; his favorite aunt, Brooke Dorris; two grandfathers, Robert Carey and Joe Dorris; two grandmothers, Linda Green and Paulette Hunt; a great-grandmother, Dorothy Green; eight nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Isaiah leaves these thoughts with each of you: Don’t cry for me, I’m not gone. My soul is at rest, my heart lives on. Light a candle for me to see, and hold on to my memory, but save your tears, for I am still here, by your side through the years.
Per the family's request, services will be private.
Condolences may be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.