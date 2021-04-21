URBANA — Victor E. Price Jr., 62, of Urbana passed away at home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Victor was born on Aug. 1, 1958, in Champaign, to parents Victor Eugene Price Sr. and Shirley Jane (Brownfield) Price. They preceded him in death.
On Aug. 20, 1976, Victor married his wife, Donna R. Allen, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are their children, Victor Price III of Champaign and Rickey (Jennifer) Price of Tolono; grandchildren, Skylar Price, Dyllan Price, Clayton Price and Cassidy Price; sisters, Sherry Garrett of Rantoul, Carole Salander of Urbana and Tina (Donald) Harlan of Florida; brother, Ryan Price of Urbana; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Victor was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to go fishing and tend to his garden. He was a hard worker and finished his career at Kurland Steel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family.