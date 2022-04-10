CHAMPAIGN — Victor Domingo Ramirez, 90, of Champaign, beloved husband of Norma Ramirez Basualto for 67 years, passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, in the company of his family in Chile.
Victor was born March 23, 1932, in Santiago, Chile, to Francisco and Blanca, who preceded him in death. After graduating from medical school at the University of Chile with the highest honors in 1956, he undertook post-doctoral studies and research in the fields of physiology and neuroendocrinology at the University of Pennsylvania (1961-63) and the University of California (1963-64).
He returned to Chile with Norma and his three young sons for several years, where he was a professor of physiology and founding member of the Department of Physiology at the University Austral, Valdivia; he returned to the United States in 1974, where he was appointed professor of physiology in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and resided there until his retirement as professor emeritus in 2003.
At the university, he was a world-renowned researcher in neuroendocrinology with hundreds of publications to his name in leading journals and edited books, and the recipient of several prestigious grants from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation to undertake path-breaking research on the impact of endocrine glands on neurological behavior and the onset of puberty. More importantly, he was a beloved teacher and mentor to countless undergraduate and graduate students, as well as post-doctoral students trained in his laboratory, many of whom went on to pursue successful professional careers in academia and the private sector.
While Victor was an accomplished scientist and teacher, he was also a devoted husband and loving father and exemplary role model to his three sons, as well as being a loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. To all who knew him, he was a warm and caring human being.
Victor cared deeply about his native country of Chile, as well as his adopted U.S. The plight of those who were less fortunate than himself was a constant preoccupation throughout his life, whether in his native or adopted country, and he supported many progressive causes and initiatives. As a young medical student in Chile, he and his future wife, Norma, became involved with the YMCA in helping the children of the working poor obtain adequate nutrition, educational services and physical activities.
Later, as a result of the difficult political and social situation following the 1973 military coup in Chile, Victor worked with his colleagues in the U.S. and France, particularly his beloved colleague and friend, Claude Kordon, in helping Chilean political refugees resettle abroad, including his former Chilean colleagues and friends Sandor Arancibia and Lucy Tapia.
Victor loved classical music and, with Norma, regularly attended orchestra performances at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. An avid reader, he was a true intellectual with a wide interest in many fields, and liked playing chess. Athletic his entire life, he enjoyed taking daily walks with Norma in his later years. He enjoyed spending summers in Martha’s Vineyard with his family and friends, where he loved going to the beach and swimming well into his 80s, reading novels, playing canasta, as well as going out for dinner at his favorite Italian restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Giordano’s, where the family gathered joyfully and toasted (with a good glass of wine) the new season of warmth, surf and sun!
Victor and Norma loved to travel for both professional and personal reasons, and travel they did (!) to numerous countries in Latin America, Europe and East Asia, including China, Japan and South Korea. Several family members, including their grandchildren, had the good fortune of accompanying them on some of their many trips or visiting them while they were in Chile or in France during his sabbatical leave. And after retirement, Victor and Norma loved escaping the cold and snowy winters of Illinois altogether by going to the warm climate of Chile (where the seasons are reversed) to be with family and friends and enjoy the beautiful vistas of the ocean in Vina del Mar, beginning in mid-November and returning by early April the following year, just in time for spring!
Victor was predeceased by his brothers, Mario and Pancho (Francisco).
Besides his wife, Norma, he is survived by his three sons, Miguel and wife Cindy, Eduardo and his significant partner, Joanne, and Andres and wife Joy; four grandchildren, Daniel, David, Juliana and Andrew; and one great-granddaughter, Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Victor’s memory to one of these organizations: the Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.
A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.