ST. JOSEPH — Victoria Shaffer, 25, of St. Joseph passed away at 1:40 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at FourSquare Church, 762 E. 1700 North Road, Monticello. Pastors Rod and Samantha Burris will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be at Sangamon Valley Christian Center, 200 W. Washington St., Mahomet, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Victoria was born April 1, 1994, in Urbana, the daughter of Jeff and Shiela (Murry)Shaffer.
She is survived by her father, Jeff (Debbie) Shaffer of St. Joseph; two sisters, Seanna (Brad) Hanson of Hayward, Wis., and Jessica May of Urbana; one brother, Justin (Katie) May of St. Joseph; paternal grandparents, Joseph (Patricia) Shaffer of Arkansas; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and maternal grandparents.
Victoria loved children. She was a full-time nanny. She also loved the Lord and doing the Lord's work.
She was a member of Foursquare Church, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to the Sangamon Valley Christian Center, Mahomet, for Camp Hickory Church Camp.