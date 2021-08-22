Vilia Sarver Aug 22, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Vilia Sarver, 66, of Urbana died at 5:05 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at home.Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos