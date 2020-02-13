Vincent Lopez Jr. Feb 13, 2020 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Vincent Lopez Jr., 70, of Urbana died at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers