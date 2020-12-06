MONTICELLO — Vincent Edward (Sarg) Sergent, 86, of Monticello passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home.
He was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Urbana, a son of Olie and Zola Sergent. He married Mary Armstrong on Nov. 9, 1952, in Rantoul; she survives.
Also surviving are a son, Michael Sergent (Kathy) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; three daughters, Debbie Webber (Ron) of Longview, Gail Scott (Dan) of Oakwood and Tammy Sergent-Grimm (Jim) of Tuscola; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, Gary Sergent of Mayview; and a sister, Sandra Marshall of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim; and a sister, Beverly.
He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. He worked as a driver at the University of Illinois Physical Plant for 31 years.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service at the Monticello Cemetery, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
