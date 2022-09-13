CATLIN — Viola M. “Vi” Guess, 93, formerly of Catlin and Homer, passed away at 4:08 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Vi was born July 22, 1929, in Sharpsburg, Iowa, to Orville and Ruby Hancock Brown. She married Richard G. “Dick” Guess on Oct. 17, 1948, in Tingley, Iowa; he preceded her in death Aug. 2, 1988.
Survivors include one son, Steve (Pam) Guess of Odgen; one daughter, Carolyn (Jered) McFadden of St. Joseph; one brother, Robert (Judy) Brown of Goodyear, Ariz.; two sisters, Betty Donaldson and Jean Fitzgerald, both of Lenox, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren
Vi was also preceded in death by one daughter, Vicki; two brothers; two infant sisters; one grandson, Patrick; and two brothers-in-law.
Vi had been employed for 17 years at the Catlin IGA grocery store and served as assistant manager. She enjoyed crafts, hand sewing, and especially her Chihuahuas.
She was an exceptional chocolate-chip cookie baker and always had a supply on hand for all who enjoyed them. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and was “Grammy” to the great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Catlin Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Todd Creason will officiate. Burial alongside Dick will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
Memorials may be made to Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Condolences may be offered at robisonchapel.com.